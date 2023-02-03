Wall Street Pummels trivago N.V. (TRVG) After Recent Earnings Report

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) went up by 11.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.76. The company’s stock price has collected 17.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Travel Is Rebounding—Except in These Areas

Is It Worth Investing in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ :TRVG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRVG is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for trivago N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.61, which is -$0.3 below the current price. TRVG currently public float of 26.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRVG was 455.80K shares.

TRVG’s Market Performance

TRVG stocks went up by 17.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.59% and a quarterly performance of 90.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for trivago N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.64% for TRVG stocks with a simple moving average of 31.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRVG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVG reach a price target of $2.65. The rating they have provided for TRVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

TRVG Trading at 36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVG rose by +17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6547. In addition, trivago N.V. saw 46.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+94.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for trivago N.V. stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.31.