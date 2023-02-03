Wall Street Pummels Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) After Recent Earnings Report

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $323.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE :MUSA) Right Now?

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUSA is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Murphy USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $306.00, which is $48.71 above the current price. MUSA currently public float of 20.61M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUSA was 284.55K shares.

MUSA’s Market Performance

MUSA stocks went down by -2.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.38% and a quarterly performance of -18.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Murphy USA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for MUSA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUSA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MUSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MUSA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $350 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUSA reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for MUSA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MUSA, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

MUSA Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUSA fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.98. In addition, Murphy USA Inc. saw -6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUSA starting from MURPHY ROBERT MADISON, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $315.48 back on Nov 01. After this action, MURPHY ROBERT MADISON now owns 443,524 shares of Murphy USA Inc., valued at $6,309,580 using the latest closing price.

Smith Donald R Jr, the VP & Corporate Controller of Murphy USA Inc., sale 1,121 shares at $292.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Smith Donald R Jr is holding 17,998 shares at $327,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+4.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy USA Inc. stands at +2.29. Equity return is now at value 84.90, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.