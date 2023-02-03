Wall Street Pummels iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) After Recent Earnings Report

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s stock price has collected 12.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.04, which is $3.08 above the current price. IHRT currently public float of 118.35M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 593.47K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went up by 12.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.24% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for iHeartMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.15% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +36.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw 41.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 14,144 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Nov 10. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,788,777 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $102,123 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 54,112 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 1,774,633 shares at $503,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.88 for the present operating margin

+49.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -4.47. Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.