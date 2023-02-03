Wall Street Praises Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) After Recent Earnings Report

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE :GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GIL currently public float of 175.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIL was 512.70K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.96% and a quarterly performance of -3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Gildan Activewear Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for GIL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GIL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

GIL Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.42. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.48 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +20.80. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.