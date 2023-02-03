VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 1.01.

VICI currently public float of 1.03B and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 6.30M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 5.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for VICI Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.86% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $36 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VICI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.40. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Rumbolz Michael D, who purchase 1,725 shares at the price of $26.89 back on Mar 08. After this action, Rumbolz Michael D now owns 1,725 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $46,385 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 60,286 shares at $53,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.