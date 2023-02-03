Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Just Got Our Attention

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) went up by 10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.57. The company’s stock price has collected 17.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Trucking Company Schneider Invests in Chemicals Supply Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc. (NYSE :SNDR) Right Now?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Schneider National Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.44, which is -$2.11 below the current price. SNDR currently public float of 52.87M and currently shorts hold a 7.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDR was 521.40K shares.

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR stocks went up by 17.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.43% and a quarterly performance of 35.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Schneider National Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.19% for SNDR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

SNDR Trading at 21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.58. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Devgun Shaleen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Devgun Shaleen now owns 124,497 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 134,497 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.74 for the present operating margin

+12.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +7.23. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.