Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went up by 24.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.72. The company’s stock price has collected 38.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.40, which is $1.11 above the current price. TDUP currently public float of 67.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 992.80K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went up by 38.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.07% and a quarterly performance of 99.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.71% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.47% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at 51.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares surge +78.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +38.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7500. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 74.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 27,183 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Sep 02. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 62,803 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $62,796 using the latest closing price.

Rotem Alon, the Chief Legal Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 6,647 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Rotem Alon is holding 60,033 shares at $15,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.