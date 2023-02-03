Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) went up by 14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s stock price has collected 15.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ :NEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at 1.10.

NEXT currently public float of 135.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXT was 538.89K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stocks went up by 15.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.09% and a quarterly performance of -1.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 190.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.04% for NEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEXT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at 30.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +41.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 35.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -252.60, with -28.60 for asset returns.