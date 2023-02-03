Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) went up by 18.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.42. The company’s stock price has collected 16.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ :QSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Quantum-Si incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

QSI currently public float of 85.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSI was 766.35K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stocks went up by 16.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.22% and a quarterly performance of -13.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Quantum-Si incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.61% for QSI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at 17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +36.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from RAKIN KEVIN, who sale 89,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Dec 15. After this action, RAKIN KEVIN now owns 1,801,000 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $191,234 using the latest closing price.

LaPointe Christian, the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of Quantum-Si incorporated, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that LaPointe Christian is holding 227,693 shares at $78,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.39.