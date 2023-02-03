Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Just Got Our Attention

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Palo Alto’s Strong Earnings Prove It’s in ‘Right Spot at Right Time’

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.17.

PANW currently public float of 297.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.57M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.41% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.81% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of -2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $195 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $270. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

PANW Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.58. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 15,639 shares at the price of $135.88 back on Jan 10. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 619,266 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $2,125,004 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 26,625 shares at $138.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,882,898 shares at $3,686,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.