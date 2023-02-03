Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) went down by -6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE :NINE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $4.83 above the current price. NINE currently public float of 15.49M and currently shorts hold a 15.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NINE was 1.89M shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.05% and a quarterly performance of 128.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 920.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Nine Energy Service Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for NINE stocks with a simple moving average of 135.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Frazier Warren Lynn, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $14.99 back on Jan 17. After this action, Frazier Warren Lynn now owns 3,349,087 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $1,499,220 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Warren Lynn, the 10% Owner of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Frazier Warren Lynn is holding 3,449,087 shares at $3,702,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.54 for the present operating margin

-1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at -18.48. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.