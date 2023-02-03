Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN)

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) went up by 25.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected 44.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ :RVSN) Right Now?

RVSN currently public float of 6.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVSN was 43.96K shares.

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN stocks went up by 44.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.91% and a quarterly performance of 187.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.81% for Rail Vision Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.80% for RVSN stocks with a simple moving average of 105.62% for the last 200 days.

RVSN Trading at 71.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.44%, as shares surge +68.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +44.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5200. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd. saw 75.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1159.12 for the present operating margin

+9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd. stands at -1150.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.