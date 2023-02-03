Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) went up by 14.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/21 that Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean? Not Quite, Scientists Say

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE :DNMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Danimer Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.13, which is $3.42 above the current price. DNMR currently public float of 90.45M and currently shorts hold a 19.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNMR was 1.33M shares.

DNMR’s Market Performance

DNMR stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of -3.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Danimer Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.57% for DNMR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at 28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 50.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Jan 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 395,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $21,394 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 424,136 shares at $16,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.18 for the present operating margin

-4.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -102.31. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.