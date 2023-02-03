Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PagerDuty Inc. (PD)?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s stock price has collected 13.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.88, which is $0.77 above the current price. PD currently public float of 82.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 1.08M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went up by 13.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.12% and a quarterly performance of 29.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.33% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 26.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at 26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +27.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 6,316 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 140,923 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $189,480 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $29.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 463,003 shares at $590,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.