Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Emerson Bids to Buy National Instruments for Nearly $7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE :EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Emerson Electric Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.13, which is $11.94 above the current price. EMR currently public float of 587.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMR was 3.63M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for EMR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EMR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

EMR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.38. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

Bosco Sara Yang, the Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel of Emerson Electric Co., sale 10,977 shares at $91.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bosco Sara Yang is holding 118,205 shares at $1,000,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.