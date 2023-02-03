Is Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) a Keeper?

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) went up by 10.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.99. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ :SPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sprout Social Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.36, which is $1.01 above the current price. SPT currently public float of 46.41M and currently shorts hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPT was 630.10K shares.

SPT’s Market Performance

SPT stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.39% and a quarterly performance of 26.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Sprout Social Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.39% for SPT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $99 based on the research report published on April 05th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPT, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at 20.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.61. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw 25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who sale 5,450 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $327,000 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick is holding 0 shares at $247,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.95 for the present operating margin

+75.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -15.28. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.