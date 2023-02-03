Is Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) a Keeper?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) went up by 12.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s stock price has collected 24.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ :STRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

STRC currently public float of 78.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRC was 415.56K shares.

STRC’s Market Performance

STRC stocks went up by 24.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.87% and a quarterly performance of -63.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.22% for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.83% for STRC stocks with a simple moving average of -70.87% for the last 200 days.

STRC Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC rose by +24.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6660. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from FINN BRIAN D, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, FINN BRIAN D now owns 112,315 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $108,944 using the latest closing price.

FINN BRIAN D, the Director of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FINN BRIAN D is holding 77,315 shares at $43,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -41.20 for asset returns.