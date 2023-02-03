Is Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) a Keeper?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $549.52. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE :ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Elevance Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $572.00, which is $99.54 above the current price. ELV currently public float of 237.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELV was 1.15M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

ELV stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.34% and a quarterly performance of -11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Elevance Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for ELV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $575 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $580, previously predicting the price at $490. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

ELV Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $482.89. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.