Is Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) a Keeper?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.37, which is -$7.14 below the current price. COF currently public float of 377.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.34M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.03% and a quarterly performance of 14.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.48% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to COF, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

COF Trading at 22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +27.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.79. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 31.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from West Kara, who sale 606 shares at the price of $114.63 back on Nov 14. After this action, West Kara now owns 7,793 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $69,466 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 12,537 shares at $114.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,757,022 shares at $1,438,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +18.95. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.