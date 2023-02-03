Is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) a Keeper?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went down by -15.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s stock price has collected -14.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $18.17 above the current price. ACRS currently public float of 60.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 366.83K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went down by -14.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.91% and a quarterly performance of -10.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.62% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Walker Neal, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $14.89 back on Jan 04. After this action, Walker Neal now owns 1,205,763 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $223,342 using the latest closing price.

Walker Neal, the Director of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Walker Neal is holding 1,220,763 shares at $381,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-967.08 for the present operating margin

+30.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1343.96. Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.