Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that ‘Toast Is On Fire’ as Management Lifts Outlook. The Stock Is Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.26, which is -$0.27 below the current price. TOST currently public float of 310.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 5.63M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went up by 10.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.97% and a quarterly performance of 12.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.50% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of 39.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $27 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

TOST Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 136,364 shares at the price of $22.14 back on Jan 23. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 3,655,391 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $3,018,417 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 128,947 shares at $19.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 515,788 shares at $2,504,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.