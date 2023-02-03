Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) went up by 8.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.61. The company’s stock price has collected 12.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :FOCS) Right Now?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOCS is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.88, which is -$2.71 below the current price. FOCS currently public float of 58.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOCS was 287.24K shares.

FOCS’s Market Performance

FOCS stocks went up by 12.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.41% and a quarterly performance of 42.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.51% for FOCS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOCS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOCS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FOCS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOCS reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for FOCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FOCS, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

FOCS Trading at 26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOCS rose by +12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.46. In addition, Focus Financial Partners Inc. saw 34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.97 for the present operating margin

+61.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stands at +0.58. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.