Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) went up by 15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.39. The company’s stock price has collected 15.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :IAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.13, which is $1.18 above the current price. IAS currently public float of 153.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAS was 316.83K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS stocks went up by 15.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.96% and a quarterly performance of 43.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.00% for IAS stocks with a simple moving average of 25.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to IAS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

IAS Trading at 26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 35.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from SUKUMARAN ANIL, who sale 3,956 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Dec 16. After this action, SUKUMARAN ANIL now owns 55,055 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $35,446 using the latest closing price.

SUKUMARAN ANIL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 3,955 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SUKUMARAN ANIL is holding 59,011 shares at $37,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.