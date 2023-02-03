Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) went up by 32.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ZVSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ZVSA currently public float of 8.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVSA was 273.69K shares.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZVSA stocks went up by 8.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.26% and a quarterly performance of -76.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.16% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for ZVSA stocks with a simple moving average of -70.93% for the last 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -54.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares surge +50.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +8.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2600. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw 49.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.