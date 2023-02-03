Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s stock price has collected -11.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.66.

VLO currently public float of 383.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.89M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went down by -11.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.84% and a quarterly performance of 2.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.70% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $157, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

VLO Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.41. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.