Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.63. The company’s stock price has collected -10.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/23 that ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE :COP) Right Now?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COP is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for ConocoPhillips declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.64, which is $26.78 above the current price. COP currently public float of 1.22B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COP was 6.01M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

COP stocks went down by -10.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly performance of -12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for ConocoPhillips. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.92% for COP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $140 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to COP, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

COP Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.48. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LEACH TIMOTHY A, who sale 4,860 shares at the price of $112.58 back on Dec 15. After this action, LEACH TIMOTHY A now owns 661,142 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $547,140 using the latest closing price.

Olds Nicholas G, the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips, sale 10,950 shares at $134.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Olds Nicholas G is holding 0 shares at $1,477,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.87 for the present operating margin

+31.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +17.54. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.