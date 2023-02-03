Here’s How Your Trade Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Aggressively Right Now

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price has collected 14.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX :AULT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AULT is at 4.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ault Alliance Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $3.61 above the current price. AULT currently public float of 308.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AULT was 5.82M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT stocks went up by 14.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.37% and a quarterly performance of -13.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.41% for Ault Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for AULT stocks with a simple moving average of -41.91% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1355. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw 15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 100 shares at the price of $4.81 back on Jan 25. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,805,600 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $481 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 300 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,805,500 shares at $1,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.27 for the present operating margin

+54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -46.15. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.