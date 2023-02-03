Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) went up by 76.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 69.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX :VINE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VINE currently public float of 4.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINE was 8.41K shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE stocks went up by 69.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.67% and a quarterly performance of 9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.19% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.78% for VINE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

VINE Trading at 51.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.14%, as shares surge +89.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +69.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0273. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw 83.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from Anderson Janelle Denise, who sale 2,837 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Sep 16. After this action, Anderson Janelle Denise now owns 51,676 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $6,922 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Janelle Denise, the Director of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 7,163 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Anderson Janelle Denise is holding 54,513 shares at $19,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-586.20 for the present operating margin

+33.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -586.14. Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -89.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.39.