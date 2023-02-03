Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Just Got Our Attention

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) went up by 9.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.87. The company’s stock price has collected 10.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Trump Allowed on Twitter. Digital World Stock Slides.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DWAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital World Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

DWAC currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWAC was 2.22M shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

DWAC stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Digital World Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for DWAC stocks with a simple moving average of -36.82% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.