Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Western Digital Corporation (WDC)?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.33, which is $0.04 above the current price. WDC currently public float of 316.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 5.02M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went up by 1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.93% and a quarterly performance of 24.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.85% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to WDC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

WDC Trading at 23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +34.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.08. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 41.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Zamiska Gene M., the SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of Western Digital Corporation, sale 4,776 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Zamiska Gene M. is holding 26,719 shares at $300,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.