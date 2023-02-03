Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)?

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s stock price has collected 20.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Aurora Sees Driverless Trucks On the Road in 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ :AUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aurora Innovation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13, which is $2.54 above the current price. AUR currently public float of 331.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUR was 2.34M shares.

AUR’s Market Performance

AUR stocks went up by 20.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.52% and a quarterly performance of -7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Aurora Innovation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.42% for AUR stocks with a simple moving average of -18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

AUR Trading at 42.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +53.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4945. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc. saw 58.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-866.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc. stands at -915.28. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -56.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.