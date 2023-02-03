Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that 3M Investor Raises Concerns About Company Leadership

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE :MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for 3M Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.34, which is $3.3 above the current price. MMM currently public float of 543.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMM was 3.06M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stocks went up by 5.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for MMM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

MMM Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.21. In addition, 3M Company saw 0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $126.28 back on Oct 28. After this action, Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin now owns 3,313 shares of 3M Company, valued at $135,246 using the latest closing price.

Rhodes Kevin H, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of 3M Company, sale 5,703 shares at $126.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Rhodes Kevin H is holding 2,033 shares at $720,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.88. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.