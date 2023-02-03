Can Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Remain Competitive?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE :TWO) Right Now?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWO is at 1.73.

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is -$1.12 below the current price. TWO currently public float of 85.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWO was 953.52K shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.13% and a quarterly performance of 26.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Two Harbors Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for TWO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWO, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

TWO Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from VINAR JASON, who sale 1,231 shares at the price of $17.73 back on Jan 30. After this action, VINAR JASON now owns 36,223 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $21,827 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 2,855 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 100,406 shares at $50,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.