Can PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Remain Competitive?

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) went up by 11.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected 14.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ :PXMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for PaxMedica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PXMD currently public float of 0.87M and currently shorts hold a 36.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXMD was 1.01M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD stocks went up by 14.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.46% and a quarterly performance of 59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.89% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.62% for PXMD stocks with a simple moving average of 25.13% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at 34.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.54%, as shares surge +43.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +14.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw 52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Derby Michael, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 30. After this action, Derby Michael now owns 7,336,745 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $498,750 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc., purchase 95,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 7,336,745 shares at $498,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value 140.10, with -429.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.