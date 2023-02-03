Can Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Remain Competitive?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE :MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Modine Manufacturing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.75, which is $3.09 above the current price. MOD currently public float of 50.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOD was 437.33K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.68% and a quarterly performance of 24.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Modine Manufacturing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.59% for MOD stocks with a simple moving average of 49.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $25 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MOD Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $19.58 back on Nov 07. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 293,287 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $1,174,719 using the latest closing price.

Moore Larry Oscar, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 16,700 shares at $15.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Moore Larry Oscar is holding 75,515 shares at $261,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +4.15. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.