Can Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Remain Competitive?

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) went up by 32.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.49. The company’s stock price has collected 44.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ :EAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAST is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $1.38 above the current price. EAST currently public float of 14.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAST was 51.48K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST stocks went up by 44.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.70% and a quarterly performance of 16.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.98% for Eastside Distilling Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.17% for EAST stocks with a simple moving average of -24.12% for the last 200 days.

EAST Trading at 39.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.43%, as shares surge +40.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +44.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2694. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw 60.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Aug 22. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 62,013 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $22,750 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., sale 35,100 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 97,013 shares at $19,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.29 for the present operating margin

+12.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -67.31. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.