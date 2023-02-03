Buy or Sell The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.57, which is $2.64 above the current price. GT currently public float of 281.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 4.09M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.33% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.