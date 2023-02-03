Buy or Sell Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) went up by 44.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s stock price has collected 58.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFR) Right Now?

CIFR currently public float of 40.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIFR was 834.64K shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stocks went up by 58.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 212.65% and a quarterly performance of 98.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.24% for Cipher Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 87.67% for CIFR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

CIFR Trading at 133.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.94%, as shares surge +207.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +58.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1300. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 257.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.