Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went up by 54.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.21. The company’s stock price has collected 50.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 23.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 40.95K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went up by 50.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.52% and a quarterly performance of 84.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.20% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.51% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of 34.88% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 70.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.88%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +50.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3607. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw 83.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.