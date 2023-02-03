AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Humira Faces Competition From First U.S. Copycat

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE :ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for AbbVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.00, which is $18.0 above the current price. ABBV currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABBV was 5.41M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.80% and a quarterly performance of -1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for AbbVie Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.21% for ABBV stocks with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $170 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABBV, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ABBV Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.86. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., who sale 42,370 shares at the price of $163.44 back on Dec 12. After this action, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. now owns 13,837 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $6,925,018 using the latest closing price.

SEVERINO MICHAEL, the Vice Chairman of AbbVie Inc., sale 79,801 shares at $150.90 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that SEVERINO MICHAEL is holding 152,103 shares at $12,041,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.14 for the present operating margin

+69.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.41. Equity return is now at value 85.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.