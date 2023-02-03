A Lesson to Learn: Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) went up by 7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ :ANY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. ANY currently public float of 65.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANY was 960.52K shares.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.61% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.23% for Sphere 3D Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.40% for ANY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +38.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3819. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 47.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-508.01 for the present operating margin

-107.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -464.76. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.05.