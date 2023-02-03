A Lesson to Learn: Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) went up by 69.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 177.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :HSCS) Right Now?

HSCS currently public float of 5.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSCS was 1.39M shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS stocks went up by 177.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 197.66% and a quarterly performance of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 51.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.19% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 129.71% for HSCS stocks with a simple moving average of 53.22% for the last 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 119.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.49%, as shares surge +209.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +177.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1317. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 187.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.