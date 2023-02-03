A Lesson to Learn: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went up by 339.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s stock price has collected 328.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.46. VINO currently public float of 2.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 52.50K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 328.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 342.62% and a quarterly performance of 147.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 76.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.74% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 329.11% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at 297.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 76.96%, as shares surge +316.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +246.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +328.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4600. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw 369.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.