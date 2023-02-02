Why O-I Glass Inc. (OI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 12.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.92. The company’s stock price has collected 14.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for O-I Glass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.45, which is -$2.45 below the current price. OI currently public float of 153.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 1.29M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went up by 14.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.54% and a quarterly performance of 32.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.70% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to OI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

OI Trading at 24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 30.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +2.23. Equity return is now at value 59.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.