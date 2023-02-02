Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/21/22 that Crypto Lender Genesis Asks Binance and Apollo for Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.23, which is $2.67 above the current price. APO currently public float of 328.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 2.36M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went up by 7.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.69% and a quarterly performance of 31.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $77 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $59.50. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

APO Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.86. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Suydam John J, who sale 14,781 shares at the price of $71.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Suydam John J now owns 49,479 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $1,049,451 using the latest closing price.

Suydam John J, the Chief Legal Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 18,552 shares at $71.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Suydam John J is holding 310,410 shares at $1,317,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.