Weibo Corporation (WB) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went up by 10.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.16. The company’s stock price has collected 14.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Weibo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.31, which is -$2.88 below the current price. WB currently public float of 139.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 1.60M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went up by 14.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.69% and a quarterly performance of 122.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.81% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of 33.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at 35.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.