We Analyzed the Future Direction of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), Here is What We Found

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s stock price has collected 13.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE :TGI) Right Now?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Triumph Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $0.87 above the current price. TGI currently public float of 63.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGI was 964.16K shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stocks went up by 13.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.35% and a quarterly performance of 35.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Triumph Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.73% for TGI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

TGI Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $15.47 back on May 27. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 9,080 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $123,760 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at -2.93. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.