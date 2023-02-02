We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phunware Inc. (PHUN), Here is What We Found

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Phunware Begins Accepting Bitcoin Payments. That’s Not Helping the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ :PHUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Phunware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.44, which is $2.39 above the current price. PHUN currently public float of 95.55M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHUN was 3.72M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.78% and a quarterly performance of -10.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Phunware Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.53% for PHUN stocks with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2021.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHUN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PHUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

PHUN Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0070. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw 35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Costello Ryan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 14. After this action, Costello Ryan now owns 188,776 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $18,404 using the latest closing price.

KNITOWSKI ALAN S, the Chief Executive Officer of Phunware Inc., sale 259,722 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KNITOWSKI ALAN S is holding 803,713 shares at $239,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -154.70, with -92.50 for asset returns.