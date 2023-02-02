We Analyzed the Future Direction of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), Here is What We Found

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went up by 12.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FAMI currently public float of 21.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 213.26K shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went up by 12.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 114.51% and a quarterly performance of 48.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Farmmi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.26% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.20% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at 58.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares surge +103.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6214. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw 114.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +6.13. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.46.