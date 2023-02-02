We Analyzed the Future Direction of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), Here is What We Found

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.57, which is $31.72 above the current price. BEAM currently public float of 69.16M and currently shorts hold a 18.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 807.74K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went up by 3.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.54% and a quarterly performance of 4.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $62 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BEAM, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.92. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 36,152 shares at the price of $45.08 back on Jan 27. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 31,277 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,629,747 using the latest closing price.

Burrell Terry-Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $45.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Burrell Terry-Ann is holding 31,277 shares at $49,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -22.20 for asset returns.